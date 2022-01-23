-
Scottie Scheffler putts well in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Scottie Scheffler’s incredible chip-in is the Shot of the Day
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Scottie Scheffler chips in from a deep greenside collection area to make birdie eagle at the par-5 16th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 25th at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Scottie Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
