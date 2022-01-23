-
Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder pitches in for eagle at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Sam Ryder makes eagle on the par-5 8th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 49th at 9 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the par-5 fifth, Ryder chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ryder his second shot was a drop and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at 1 over for the round.
