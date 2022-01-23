-
Sahith Theegala shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Theegala hit his 91 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Theegala's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
