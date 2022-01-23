-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Russell Henley in the final round at the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley's nice approach leads to birdie at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Russell Henley hit 16 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Russell Henley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Henley's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Henley had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
