Roger Sloan putts well in round four of the American Express

Roger Sloan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Roger Sloan had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Sloan's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Sloan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Sloan's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 45 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Sloan's his third shot went 21 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.