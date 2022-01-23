  • Roger Sloan putts well in round four of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Roger Sloan makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Roger Sloan's left-to-right birdie putt from 19 feet at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Roger Sloan makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.