-
-
Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Paul Barjon's nice approach leads to birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Paul Barjon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day in 10th at 17 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
Barjon got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Barjon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Barjon's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Barjon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Barjon to 1 over for the round.
-
-