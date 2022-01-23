-
Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire's tight tee shot leads to birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 22nd at 13 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 445-yard par-4 first, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Kizzire had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to even for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kizzire's 163 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
