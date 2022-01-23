-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers makes short birdie putt at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 sixth green, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at even-par for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
