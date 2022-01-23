-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 55th at 8 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Reed's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
