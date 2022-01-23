-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay rolls in 23-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 9th at 18 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cantlay's tee shot went 230 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Cantlay's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
