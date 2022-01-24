-
Nick Taylor putts well in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor sinks difficult birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Nick Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
