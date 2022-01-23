-
Nick Hardy shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Hardy holes 15-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Nick Hardy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Nick Hardy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 67th at 4 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Hardy chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 over for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hardy hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 over for the round.
On the 371-yard par-4 second, Hardy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hardy to 5 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Hardy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
Hardy missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hardy to 5 over for the round.
