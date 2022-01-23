-
Michael Gligic shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Gligic sends in short birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Michael Gligic hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 55th at 8 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
