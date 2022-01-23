-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Martin Trainer’s putt on the 17th hole in the final round of The American Express 2022
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Martin Trainer makes bogey on the par-3 17th hole.
Martin Trainer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 55th at 8 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 first, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Trainer's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Trainer chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Trainer had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Trainer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-