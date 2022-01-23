Martin Trainer shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the American Express

Martin Trainer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 55th at 8 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Trainer's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Trainer chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Trainer had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Trainer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.