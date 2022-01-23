Luke List putts well in round four of the American Express

Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his day tied for 22nd at 13 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Luke List had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, List's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, List had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, List chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 under for the round.