-
-
Luke List putts well in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Luke List goes right at the flag to set up birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Luke List makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his day tied for 22nd at 13 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Luke List had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, List's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, List had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, List chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 under for the round.
-
-