Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Glover's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
Glover got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Glover's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Glover had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
