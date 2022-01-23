-
Lee Hodges shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Hodges gets up-and-down for birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Lee Hodges hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 3rd at 20 under with Lanto Griffin and Brian Harman; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; and Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hodges had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hodges's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
