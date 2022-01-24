-
Lanto Griffin shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 3rd at 20 under with Lee Hodges and Brian Harman; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; and Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under.
At the 445-yard par-4 first, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Griffin hit his 223 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
