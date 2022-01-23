-
Kevin Chappell shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Chappell's nice tee shot yields birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Kevin Chappell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 55th at 8 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Chappell's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Chappell had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 first, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Chappell to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Chappell's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
