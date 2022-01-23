-
K.H. Lee shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.H. Lee makes birdie on No. 7 at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, K.H. Lee hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 4 over for the round.
