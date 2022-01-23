-
Justin Rose shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose makes short birdie putt at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Justin Rose hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-4 10th, Rose's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 first, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Rose had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Rose's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
