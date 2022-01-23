-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett finds the green in two to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to even-par for the round.
At the 439-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett's his second shot went 127 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 72 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
