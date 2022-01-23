-
Jon Rahm putts well in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm nearly holes out to set up birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
