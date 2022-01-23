Jason Dufner comes back from a rocky start in round four of the American Express

Jason Dufner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dufner finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the par-5 11th, Jason Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 third, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Dufner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Dufner at 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.