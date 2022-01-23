Jason Day shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Jason Day hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 49th at 9 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

Day got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Day chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Day chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.