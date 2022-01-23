  • Jared Wolfe putts well in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2022, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jared Wolfe's short game yields birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2022, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.