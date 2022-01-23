-
-
Jared Wolfe putts well in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Jared Wolfe's short game yields birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Jared Wolfe hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolfe finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Jared Wolfe chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jared Wolfe to 1 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Wolfe hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 4 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 3 under for the round.
-
-