J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston's 27-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, J.T. Poston makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 25th at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
Poston got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Poston hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
