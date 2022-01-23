-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
J.J. Spaun's pin-high tee shot leads to birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 25th at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, J.J. Spaun hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Spaun at 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
