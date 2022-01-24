Hudson Swafford shoots 8-under 64 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Hudson Swafford hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

Swafford got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Swafford's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Swafford hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Swafford reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Swafford at 4 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Swafford's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Swafford hit his 201 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Swafford to 7 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Swafford hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 8 under for the round.