Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander makes short birdie putt at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-4 10th, Norlander's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Norlander's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
