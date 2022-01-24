-
Harry Higgs shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Harry Higgs hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 445-yard par-4 first, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs chipped in his sixth shot, finishing with a bogey for the hole and moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Higgs got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Higgs's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.
