Harold Varner III shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 23, 2022
Highlights
Harold Varner III birdies No. 8 at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 22nd at 13 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
