Hank Lebioda putts well in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 49th at 9 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Hank Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Lebioda's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.