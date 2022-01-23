-
Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 23, 2022
Extended Highlights
In his final round at the American Express, Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 25th at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
Sigg missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Sigg's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
