Graeme McDowell putts well in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
Highlights
Graeme McDowell birdies No. 10 at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Graeme McDowell makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Graeme McDowell had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, McDowell's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
