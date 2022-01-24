Francesco Molinari shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Francesco Molinari hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 6th at 19 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

Molinari got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Molinari hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

Molinari missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Molinari's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Molinari had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 439-yard par-4 18th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.