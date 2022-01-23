Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Grillo's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Grillo chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Grillo's tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.