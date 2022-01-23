-
Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim makes short birdie putt at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Doug Ghim makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Ghim had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim's tee shot went 247 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
