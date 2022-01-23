-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
Highlights
Denny McCarthy's impressive second leads to eagle at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Denny McCarthy makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 6th at 19 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-4 second, Denny McCarthy's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, McCarthy's tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McCarthy at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
