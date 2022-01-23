-
6-over 78 by Davis Riley in final round of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Riley chips it tight to set up birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Davis Riley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 5 over for the round.
