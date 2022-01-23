David Lipsky putts well in round four of the American Express

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, David Lipsky had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lipsky's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Lipsky had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.