  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2022, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 18-footer for birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2022, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.