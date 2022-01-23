-
-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 18-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 first, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-