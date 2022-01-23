-
Charles Howell III rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III gets up-and-down for birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Howell III finished his day tied for 25th at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Charles Howell III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Charles Howell III to even-par for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Howell III's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Howell III's 193 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
