Camilo Villegas shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Camilo Villegas rolls in 25-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Camilo Villegas makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Camilo Villegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.
At the 371-yard par-4 second, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
Villegas tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to even for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Villegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Villegas at 2 under for the round.
