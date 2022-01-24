-
Cameron Young shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young uses nice second to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Cameron Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Young's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Young's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
