  • Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2022, Bronson Burgoon makes bogey on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Bronson Burgoon’s putt on the 17th hole in the final round of The American Express 2022

    In the final round of The American Express 2022, Bronson Burgoon makes bogey on the par-3 17th hole.