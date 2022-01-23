-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon’s putt on the 17th hole in the final round of The American Express 2022
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Bronson Burgoon makes bogey on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 49th at 9 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-4 12th, Burgoon's 105 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Burgoon had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Burgoon's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 359 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
