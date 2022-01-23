Brice Garnett putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 final round in the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Brice Garnett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day in 70th at 3 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Brice Garnett's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Garnett his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Garnett's tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 5 over for the round.