-
-
Brian Harman delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Brian Harman escapes fairway bunker to set up birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Brian Harman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his day tied for 3rd at 20 under with Lee Hodges and Lanto Griffin; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; and Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Brian Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Brian Harman to even-par for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Harman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Harman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 5 under for the round.
-
-