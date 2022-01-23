Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Brandt Snedeker hit 16 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Snedeker's 147 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Snedeker had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.