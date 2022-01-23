Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day in 66th at 5 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri his second shot was a drop and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lahiri's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 5 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Lahiri had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 5 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.